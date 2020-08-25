Saturday Night AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership 8/22/20

AEW last week was preempted by the NBA playoffs and was moved to Saturday, then the show had a delayed start time due to those same NBA playoffs. The show featured the crowning of new TNT champion Brodie Lee and the beat down of Cody, Dustin and Brandi Rhodes. Also Jericho challenged Orange Cassidy, Ivelisse and Diamante won the Women's Cup, Kenny Omega continued teasing a heel turn and MJF and Jon Moxley continued their feud. You can see the viewership numbers for the show below:



AEW did 755,000 viewers and ranked 5th on cable for Saturday

