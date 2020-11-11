Scorpion King Reboot in the works from Seven Bucks Productions and Universal Studios

It was first announced today by deadline.com that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions and Universal Studios are coming together to produce a Scorpion King reboot.

The Rock was the orginal titular character during the original release of the movie back in 2002. Unfortunately The Rock is booked up all the way through 2022 so he will not reprise the character.

Here is a snippet from deadline:

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures and Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions are looking to relaunch a new Scorpion King movie and have set Jonathan Herman to pen the script. Johnson and Garcia will produce along with Seven Bucks’ Hiram Garcia. With Johnson booked through 2022, the studio will look to tap a new actor to play the action hero as well as a director to steer the ship. Insiders also add while it is unknown due to his busy schedule if he would squeeze the production in but given how important the project is to Johnson, the chance of him appearing in the movie also seem like a good possibility.

