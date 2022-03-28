Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins is headed to WrestleMania

This past weekend off the heels of him snapping at the end of Monday Night RAW last week losing his final opportunity to head to WrestleMania, Seth Rollins posted a text from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon being summoned to WWE Headquarters today.

Today WWE posted a video of the meeting and Seth learned that all he had to due was just ask Vince. Seth also learned that he will have his own main event and his opponent will be announced at WrestleMania before the match begins.

Here is the meeting between Vince McMahon and Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!