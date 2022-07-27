Skip to main content
Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Riddle SummerSlam match postponed

The main event of Monday Night RAW saw The Bloodline defeating Riddle and The Street Profits. After the match Seth “Freakin” Rollins would show up and stomp Riddle’s head into the steel steps. 

Today on WWE The Bump it was announced that due to the attack that Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury (stinger). This has cause their SummerSlam to be postponed. 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more information comes out on the situation. 

