Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Riddle SummerSlam match postponed

The main event of Monday Night RAW saw The Bloodline defeating Riddle and The Street Profits. After the match Seth “Freakin” Rollins would show up and stomp Riddle’s head into the steel steps.

Today on WWE The Bump it was announced that due to the attack that Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury (stinger). This has cause their SummerSlam to be postponed.

