Seth “Freakin” Rollins wins the United States Championship on the Season Premiere of Monday Night RAW

On the season premiere of Monday Night RAW Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion. 

This win ended an over 900 day drought of gold for The Visionary. 

Before the scheduled championship match Brock Lesnar would make his shocking return and attack the now former champion taking him to Suplex City and locking in the Kimora Lock. 

Following his lost backstage Lashely would call out Lesnar to show up to RAW next week. 

