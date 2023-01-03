Seth Rollins allegedly suffered knee injury on the 1.2.23 edition of Monday Night RAW

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Austin Theory successfully defend his United States Championship against Seth “Freakin” Rollins in the main event.

The injury allegedly came out in the finish which saw Theory hit a chop block causing a knee injury before hitting A-Town Down to retain the gold.

After the show went off the air fans in attendance posted videos of the referee throwing up the X and Rollins needing help to get to the back.

We at Wrestling News World are wishing Rollins a speedy recovery.

