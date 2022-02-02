Skip to main content
Shane McMahon Once Again Out of WWE

Shane McMahon Once Again Out of WWE

Shane McMahon recently returned to WWE television and made a surprise appearance in this year’s Royal Rumble Match as a participant and was expected to stick around for WrestleMania season, it appears that McMahon is no longer in WWE’s future plans. 

While there were plans for Shane to begin an angle with Austin Theory or Seth Rollins for a WrestleMania showdown, those plans are ultimately done. Vince felt embarrassed that “outside” stars, including but not limited to, Bad Bunny, had their spots in the Rumble changed. 

Furthermore, the Rumble match itself had its outcome changed at least three times between Saturday heading into Sunday. While those might not have been Shane’s call, the lack of communication and organization fell directly on him. Many talent backstage were not happy with him and how everything was handled. 

