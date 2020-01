Sheamus made his in ring return to Smackdown on the first show of 2020. He would go on to Brogue Kick Chad Gable. Vignette's have run over the last month for the return of Sheamus who had been sidelined with a pretty serious injury for the better half of 2019.



Below is the video of Sheamus in ring return:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Let me know your thoughts on Sheamus and his potential feud with Chad Gable on Twitter @awesomephinatic.