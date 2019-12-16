Sin Cara & AAA Potentially In Legal Trouble

The WWE and Sin Cara recently decided to not continue a working relationship as WWE released the superstar of his contract. It appears the talent has already found a new home in AAA, the only problem is a potential 90 day non-compete clause as well as the superstar attempting to continue to use WWE property.



Sin Cara made his debut in AAA over the weekend and continued to use his same look as well as his name in the promotion. Generally speaking this would need WWE approval which appears was NOT given to the promotion or the superstar. Also most superstars also have a 90 day non-compete clause once they are released from their contract.



We are unsure at this time what, if any legal action will be taken from the WWE however it would set a precedent if they do not take any.