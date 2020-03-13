Tonight's Smackdown will be live from the Performance Center with no audience. It will certainly be interesting to see how the show is put together tonight due to the uncertainty surrounding WrestleMania. The WWE is only advertising the three returns in their preview for the show.



- Paige confronts Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley

- John Cena returns to Smackdown after being challenged by The Fiend

- Jeff Hardy makes his return to Smackdown



Please make sure to check back to this article as more details for the show come out as well as live results of the show as it happens.


