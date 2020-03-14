Showbuzz Daily has released the viewership numbers for last night's episode of Smackdown. The show was forced to moved due to the Coronavirus outbreak and moved to the Performance Center with nobody in attendance. The show was number one in the 18-34 demographic and also best in the Men 18-49 demo. The show averaged 2.5m viewers with a 170,000 viewer drop from hour one to two.



The show finished well in all key demo's however underperformed in the Adults 25-54 demographic. WWE officials and Fox officials have to be happy that the show performed as well as it did considering the circumstances.



