Smackdown Moved To Performance Center

Rumors are true this week's Friday Night Smackdown will be moving from Detroit to WWE's Performance Center.

WWE will make an announcement in the next 24 hours regarding their future schedule including the future of Wrestlemania.

While not confirmed yet it is 99% unlikely Monday Night Raw will be occurring in Pittsburgh at this time.

WWE statement on reports of SmackDown being moved or canceled this week: "WWE has not canceled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are canceled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues."

Little Cesar's Arena in Detroit history of the event has canceled the NCAA Frozen Four and The Piston games in the last 8 hours.