Smackdown Rating & Viewership 5/15/20

Last night's Smackdown was once again from the Performance Center and was built around the Money In The Bank winner Otis. The showed began with him, closed with him and he had segments in between. Last week the show climbed back to 2 million viewers however still did below their normal key demo numbers. You can see that Smackdown actually increased in both which is a great sign for Otis and also for the WWE as a whole. The show once again averaged 2 million viewers and increased in the key demo this week for their 9-10pm timeslot.

