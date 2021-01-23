Smackdown Ratings & Viewership 1/22/21

Smackdown this week was headlined by a match between Paul Heyman and Adam Pearce that broke down into a brawl between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. The show also featured Bianca Belair and Bayley as well as Big E defending his IC Championship against Apollo.

The show average over 2.2m viewers and finished first in men 18-49 as well as Adults 18-34. The show continues to do well on Fox and is continuing a slow growth upwards as it was averaging about 2m viewers in Q4 of last year.