Smackdown this week centered around The Undertaker and his historic career. The show also featured Braun Strowman challenging Bray Wyatt to meet "down in the swamp". The show also saw The New Day, Braun Strowman and Matt Riddle lay out Corbin during the show.

Smackdown over the past month has stayed steady averaging 2 million viewers per show and doing very well in the key demo. This week the show scored 2.1 million viewers and was first in the key demo