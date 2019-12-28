Smackdown Results And Viewership (12/27/19)

Last night’s episode of Smackdown, which featured a main event triple threat match to determine the number one contender for the Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble, drew in an average of 2.44 million viewers.

Check down below for quick results of last night’s show!

-The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro

-Carmella defeated Mandy Rose

-Daniel Bryan vs The Miz ended in a no contest after Baron Corbin interfered

-Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke

-Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin to win an opportunity to challenge for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble