SmackDown Tag-Team Championship Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Match Card

Announced just moments ago on WWE SmackDown, Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day will defend their SmackDown Tag-Team Championships against Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a Tables Match, this Sunday at Extreme Rules.
The stipulation of the title match was chosen by Cesaro & Nakamura after Cesaro defeated Big E to open the show and earned the right to pick the stipulation.
The full card for this Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules PPV event can be seen below:
- Swamp Fight - Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman
- Eye For An Eye Match - Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio
- WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Dolph Ziggler
- RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Sasha Banks
- SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (C) vs Nikki Cross
- SmackDown Tag-Team Championships (Table Match) - New Day (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
- United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs MVP
- Bar Fight - Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus
