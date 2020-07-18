SmackDown Tag-Team Championship Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Match Card

Announced just moments ago on WWE SmackDown, Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day will defend their SmackDown Tag-Team Championships against Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a Tables Match, this Sunday at Extreme Rules.

The stipulation of the title match was chosen by Cesaro & Nakamura after Cesaro defeated Big E to open the show and earned the right to pick the stipulation.

The full card for this Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules PPV event can be seen below:

Swamp Fight - Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman

Eye For An Eye Match - Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Dolph Ziggler

RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (C) vs Nikki Cross

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships (Table Match) - New Day (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs MVP

Bar Fight - Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

