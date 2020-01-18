Smackdown Results And Viewership (01/17/20)

-Daniel Bryan and Kane take out The Fiend 

-John Morrison defeated Big E 

-The Uso’s defeated The Revival 

-Lacey Evans defeated Bayley 

-Braun Strowman came to the aid of Elias from an attack by Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro

-Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville 

-Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode in a Table’s Match

Smackdown also drew in an average of 2.58 million viewers. 

