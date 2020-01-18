Smackdown Results And Viewership (01/17/20)

Welcome everyone back to Wrestling News World!
Check down below for quick results of last night’s Friday Night Smackdown!
-Daniel Bryan and Kane take out The Fiend
-John Morrison defeated Big E
-The Uso’s defeated The Revival
-Lacey Evans defeated Bayley
-Braun Strowman came to the aid of Elias from an attack by Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro
-Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville
-Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode in a Table’s Match
Smackdown also drew in an average of 2.58 million viewers.
You can take a look down below at the demographics!
1 Images