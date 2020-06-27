SmackDown Women's Championship Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules

Just moments ago on SmackDown, Nikki Cross won a Fatal-4-Way match against Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke to earn a SmackDown Women's Championship Match against current-Champion, Bayley in 2 weeks at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.