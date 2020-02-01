The final Smackdown Live of January featured a loser eat's dog food match as it's main event. The show also saw the crowning of Braun Strowman as the Intercontinental Champion and number one contender's named for the tag titles. The show did not feature it's champion in ring, instead via a video package showing highlights of his match with Daniel Bryan who also wasn't on the show.



The show has shown progress through the month overtaking Fresh off the Boat an ABC show and pulling closer to NBC shows on network television. This week they once again defeated ABC in the 8:30 time-slot and also crushed the NBC special for Fast 9. The show continues to show it's worth and continues to stay around the 2.5 million viewer mark, which should increase as we get closer to WrestleMania.



