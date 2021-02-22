Spear vs Spear: Edge will challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

Tonight at the Elimination Chamber PPV the Smackdown Men’s Chamber kicked off the show.

Everyone assumed that Ceasro was going to win the match but was eliminated by Jey Uso. In the end Daniel Bryan was able to pull out the win and IMMEDIATELY challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

We got some hope as Daniel locked in the Yes Lock but it was quickly sniffed out and Roman retained the gold.

After the match during his celebration he was met with a spear for the 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge. Edge then points at the sign and it is now confirmed Spear v Spear at WrestleMania 37.

