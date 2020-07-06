SPOILER* Recently Released WWE Superstar Set To Appear On Tonight’s Monday Night RAW

According to PWInsider, Heath Slater is scheduled to appear on tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW.

Slater (real name, Heath Miller), was recently released during WWE’s most recent batch of roster-cuts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

No word on what Slater is expected to do on tonight’s show.

It’s worth to note that Slater is still technically under a contract with WWE as he’s still inside of the 90-day no-compete clause which disallows him from showing up on another Pro Wrestling show. That 90-day clause it set to expire on July 18th, which is the same day as IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV event & IMPACT has teased Slater as well as several other former-WWE superstars for the event.

