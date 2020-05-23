Star Out of AEW Casino Ladder Match, Replacement Named

AEW has just announced, less then 24 hours away from the company’s big Double or Nothing PPV event that Rey Fenix has been removed from the Casino Ladder Match and his replacement is Joey Janela.

The Casino Ladder Match winner will receive an AEW World Championship match at anytime the they choose.

Joey Janela is joined in the match by, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Scorpio Sky, Kazarian, Colt Cabana, Kip Sabian and a mystery opponent that will be revealed during the match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!