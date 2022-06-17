Skip to main content
Stephanie McMahon announced as Interim CEO and Interim Chairwoman of WWE

Earlier this week the Wall Street Journal reported that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and more importantly Vince McMahon was being investigated by the board of the company for a potential $3 million dollar hush payment of a former female paralegal of the company involved an alleged affair. 

The article went on to report that the agreement was struck back in January along with an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) being singed. The ongoing investigation has also found other NDAs and misconduct claims.

Today it was announced that Vince McMahon has voluntarily stepped down from his position as CEO and Chairman of the board. McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon will return from her leave of absence as the Interim CEO and Interim Chairwoman of the company. 

