Stephanie McMahon Confirms Current Plans Are To Have Fans At WrestleMania

Over the weekend WWE announced the locations of the next three WrestleMania events including the return to Tampa, Fl this year. Of course last years WrestleMania was supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium. Stephanie McMahon spoke with TMZ Live today confirmed something that has been reported by many that fans would return to WrestleMania, and that is the current plan according to Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie would tell TMZ Live:

“I’m thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance,"

"That’s the current plan. Of course, ticket information is not available yet cause we’re still trying to figure out all the machinations.”

McMahon would go on to say to keep a close eye on the Superbowl for how well that goes at the very same stadium in two weeks.

""We're going to learn a lot from [the NFL] logistically, etc., and really best practices, what works, what doesn't work. But man, we can't wait to come in and for 2 nights, really rock that pirate ship."

You can see the video of their conversation here!