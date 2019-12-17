Welcome everyone to the debut article of a new series that I will be calling "Stephen's Two Cents". In these pieces I will be giving my two cents on a specific part of the wrestling business past, present or future. Today we will be looking at the very near future and looking at the 2020 WWE PPV Schedule.



I recently sent a tweet out that had some awesome responses to it regarding this very topic. You can see the tweet below:



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

I was surprised by how split Twitter was on this issue and decided this was the perfect first topic for this series. If you have been a Twitter fam of mine for any length of time you know I want as strict a split as possible.If it were up to me I would have two days of WrestleMania, one dedicated to Raw and one to Smackdown. I would have a new Summer PPV to air the Saturday before Summerslam for one of the brands. I would ONLY have the Superstars be on the same show for Royal Rumble and Survivor Series.



While all of that is on my wish list, it will likely never happen and if it does would certainly happen after 2020. Today we will be looking at the 2020 PPV schedule and I will be breaking down how I would book it (logically) and what it would look like. Let's go ahead and put down everything that is already booked or known.



January- Royal Rumble (Houston, TX)

March- Elimination Chamber (Penn, PA)

April- WrestleMania 36 (Tampa, Fl)

August- Summerslam (Boston, MA)



We have three of the "big four" shows already booked and ready to go. If it were me I would go ahead and do one of the Saudi Show's in February, as well as Evolution II. So we now have the first 1/3 of the PPV Schedule completed and we can see it below:





ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

January- Royal Rumble (Houston, TX)

February- Crown Jewel (Saudi Arabia), Evolution II (Madison Square Garden)

March- Elimination Chamber (Penn, PA)

April- WrestleMania 36 (Tampa, Fl)



From this point we can see that all of the shows appear to be co-branded shows and will feature atleast both Raw and Smackdown. However one of the big announcements I would make on the post WrestleMania Raw and Smackdown Show's would be the return of brand centric PPV's. This would allow these expansive roster's to be even more utilized than they currently are. It would also allow a major cable show to air once every other month on USA and FOX.



If you look below I have created an entire schedule for 2020 using this model:



January- Royal Rumble (Houston, TX)

February- Crown Jewel (Saudi Arabia), Evolution II (Madison Square Garden)

March- Elimination Chamber (Penn, PA)

April- WrestleMania 36 (Tampa, Fl)

May- Money In The Bank (Raw)- Smackdown has King Of The Ring Special on Fox

June- Extreme Rules (Smackdown) - Raw has Clash of Champions Special on USA

July- Stomping Grounds (Raw)- Smackdown has In Your House Special on FOX

August- Summerslam (Boston, MA)

September- Backlash (Smackdown)- Raw has World War 3 Special on USA

October- Hell In A Cell (Raw)- Smackdown has Halloween Havoc Special on FOX

November- Saudi Arabia Show, Survivor Series

December- TLC (Smackdown)- Raw has Starrcade Special on USA

This would allow WWE to pop a number for the TV Specials as well as maintain the content for the network and their paying fans. What are your thoughts on my proposed 2020 PPV Schedule? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic and please checkout my podcast RawViews on Podbean and here on WrestlingNewsWorld. I hope you enjoyed this article, it's just my two cents.



