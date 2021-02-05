Steve Cutler Released From WWE

Steve Cutler Released From WWE

It was announced a little while ago that WWE has come to terms with the release of current Smackdown superstar Steve Culter.

Cutler served in the Marine Corps and played Football before perusing a career in professional wrestling. He would make his debut in 2012 and go on to become the inaugural Monster Factory Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions and later the World Champion by defeating current AEW star and trainer Q.T. Marshall.

Cutler would then sign to WWE NXT in 2014 before becoming part of The Forgotten Sons stable on February 1st, 2018.

After WrestleMania 36 last year Forgotten Sons were called up the main roster on the Smackdown brand but only saw a glimpse of success before fading into oblivion. 

The last we saw of Cutler was being one of King Corbin’s VERY short lived knights.

