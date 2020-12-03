Sting is #AllElite

Tonight on AEW Winter did officially come as the WCW Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting made an appearance tonight. Sting appearingbon tonight's show would mark his first time on TNT in 18 years.

Sting would show up after the Cody/Darby vs Starks/Hobbs match and would go face to face with both Cody Rhodes and TNT Champion Darby Allin. 

We would then learn later in the show that Tony Khan has signed The Stinger to a multi year contract with the promotion. 

Here is his debut from tonight's show:

