Sunday Afternoon News Update (5/17) - The Rock Praises Daughter Signing with WWE, AEW Announces Another Participant For Casino Ladder Match and Brodie Lee Talks About How He Joined AEW

Here to bring you everything you may have missed in the world of Pro Wrestling, this morning...here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

- The Rock was recently on “The Tonight Show, with Jimmy Fallon” and had the following to say about his daughter, Simone Johnson signing with WWE:

"She signed her contract with the WWE it just blows my mind. First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly...'follow in my footsteps' sounds cliche, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important. She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company. So, she's 18 now, at 16 she was working her ass off, quietly, under the radar, in the ring getting thrown around and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. She hung in there, and I'm very proud of her."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

You can check-out “The People’s Champ’s” appearance, in it’s entirety, below!

- AEW announces the 8th participant in the Casino Ladder Match that will take place, this Saturday at their Double or Nothing PPV event, as Luchasaurus.

Luchsaurus joins Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Kip Sabian, Rey Fenix, Orange Cassidy, Scorpio Sky and Kazarian in the match. There’s expected to be at least one more participant added, although nothing is official, at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- The Exalted One, Brodie Lee recently spoke with TalkSport and had the following to say about his departure with WWE and who he spoke to in regards to joining AEW:

"I've reached out to many people during the year-long process that AEW was around. Even Cody, since he left WWE, we stayed in contact. And I would always message these people, like Cody or The Bucks, whenever they had a great match and say 'Hey, f---ing awesome job.’ And we discussed AEW in the WWE locker room as well. And Chris Jericho is someone I always stayed in contact with too. As soon as the release came down, I got several calls from several people. It was heartwarming and refreshing and a monkey off my back."

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!