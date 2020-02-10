One of the biggest stories on social media for the better part of the year has been Matt Riddle continuously calling out WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. This led to much speculation regarding if it was known by the company or if Riddle was going into business for himself. While at an NXT Live Event in Las Vegas, Nevada Riddle had a microphone and guaranteed he would retire Brock Lesnar. While I can't confirm this however you must believe that if he said this on an NXT microphone it's highly possible officials are in the loop.

Andrade who has been suspended for a violation of the wellness policy hasn't been very visible as of late. The current United States Champion was written off television by Humberto Carillo and took to Twitter to get his fans some motivation upon his return.

Samoa Joe has been off television for a couple of weeks due to a nasty bump he took on Monday Night Raw. This led to speculation that Joe may have actually failed the wellness policy and had been suspended. That is not the case, Joe made his return over the weekend at a live event. A fan in attendance posted a picture on Twitter which you can see below:

