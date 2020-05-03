Here to wrap up your Sunday by catching you up from the day in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your Sunday evening news update from WNW!

- RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch has made several headlines, this week, most notably being confirmed for an un-named upcoming Marvel Universe film, but also made an appearance on Showtime's hit-show, "Billions". The episode won't air until, later tonight on Showtime, but users who have the Showtime app, can view the episode now.

You can check-out the cameo from "The Man", below!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- The SmackDown Hacker has been taking over the WWE Universe as of late and posted the following, teasing that they'll be making their presence felt at next Sunday's Money in The Bank PPV.

You can view the cryptic video, below!

- Former SmackDown Women's Champion and 2-time Money in The Bank winner, Carmella has been passing the time recently by doing impersonations of WWE superstars...the newest edition had her making fun of The Shield...even Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) and her impersonation of Moxley was semi-blurred out in hilarious fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Watch the fun ensue, below!

Be sure to stay up-to-date with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for everything Wrestling related! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!