As we reported after Jeff Cobb appeared on AEW, he is not under a long term deal with the company and signed for a set amount of appearances. It looks like AEW is wanting Cobb long term with the company and has given him a new formal offer. Interestingly enough the deal does include the ability to work in Japan, like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. It's unsure at this time if Cobb will accept the offer or see what other companies may be willing to give him.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Late last week we reported that Bianca Belair would be facing Charlotte on the road to Wrestlemania and that has been confirmed by WWE. Belair has been intertwined with Charlotte and Ripley since their feud kicked off before Takeover: Portland. It appears this is so that Charlotte has a logical reason to wrestle on NXT television before her historical match with Ripley at WrestleMania.

The Revival has filed for new trademarks with just a few months left on their current WWE deals. Those terms include: Say Yeah, No Flip Just Fists, and Top Guys. It has been reported that the tag team has turned down the latest contract offers and appears to be on the verge of leaving WWE

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website