Sunday Morning News Update: NJPW Goes Head To Head With NXT, Lio Rush Competing Outside WWE, Was Marty Scurll Considered To Be The Exalted One?

It was announced last night that NJPW would be running a show in New York City on August 22nd of this year. That happens to be the same day that NXT Takeover : Boston will be taking place during Summerslam weekend. It will be interesting to see how fans travel to the North East for these shows and if either show sees negative effects in viewership on TV or in attendance.

Lio Rush will be competing overseas in a non-WWE tournament it appears as tweeted by himself and the promotion. Rush will be competing in the WXW 16 Carat Gold tournament in Germany.

Many have speculated since the launch of the Dark Order faction and angle on AEW television that Marty Scurll would be announced as the leader. However this past Friday night Matt Jackson held an Instagram Q&A and was asked if at any point was Marty Scurll considered the leader before signing with ROH. To which Jackson simply replied "nope".