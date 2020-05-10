Sunday Morning News Update (5/10) - The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt on WWE’s The Bump, This Morning, Jeff Hardy Wants a Cinematic Match With The Fiend and WWE Superstars Make Their Money in The Bank Predictions

We’re just hours away from WWE’s Money in The Bank PPV and WNW will have live coverage of the event, starting at 6:00pm (Eastern) with the Kickoff Show! But, for now, here is your morning news update from WNW!

- WWE will have a special episode of “The Bump”, at 10:30am (Eastern), this morning and guests include, The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt, SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley and Men’s Money in The Bank participant, Baron Corbin!

- Earlier this week, Jeff Hardy made an appearance on Corey Graves’ podcast, “After The Bell” and noted that he’s interested in having a cinematic match with The Fiend, Bray Wyatt.

Check-out what Jeff had to say, below!

"I just want to have one more good run and maybe become the world champion or Universal Champion. I would love to do something with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. I've got some crazy, cool ideas. Beth helped me with this one, what if there was something like the Twilight Zone because back when we did The Hardy Show, we had this thing called the 'Wilight Zone' sort of like a spoof Twilight Zone. What if he beat me and put me under the ring and all of sudden I'm in the Fun House but I'm in a black and white TV then all of a sudden like the Twilight Zone. Then Beth was like what if it was the Flylight Zone? We can do it like you're trying to get out of the black and white TV. I'm just crazy about crazy creativity like that just throwing out a pitch and seeing if it sticks."

- WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube account and superstars made their predictions for tonight’s Money in The Bank PPV!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for live-coverage if tonight's Money in The Bank PPV, starting at 6:00pm (Eastern)!