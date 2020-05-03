Start your Sunday morning with a cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you may have missed from last night in the world of Professional Wrestling!

- Yesterday, Mandy Rose took to her YouTube channel to address her former best-friend, Sonya Deville's brutal attack on her, Friday night, on Smackdown.

Check out what Mandy had to say, below!

- Becky Lynch, who just landed roles on Showtime's hit-show, Billions and an upcoming Marvel Universe film, took to Twitter to post a joke magazine cover that had several jabs at her fellow WWE female counterparts.

Check out the cover, below!

- Cody Rhodes decided to pass some downtime, today by doing a Q&A with some fans on Twitter and one fan, posited the question, will AEW ever have an on-screen authority figure, such as a GM, commissioner, etc? and Cody responded with...

