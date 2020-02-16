Tito Ortiz is apparently at the Performance Center training for a return to WWE. According to Dave Meltzer Ortiz has been in Orlando at the PC, as you may remember he has been recovering from injury. It's unknown at this time if a return to the ring is imminent or if he is set for WrestleMania yet.

It was reported that NXT Superstar Taynara had walked out of the company and was no longer going to wrestle for NXT. Things have appeared to have changed and Taynara is expected to return to NXT and begin competing again.

The Super Showdown location was believed to be at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh however the show will actually take place at Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh. It is unknown at this time why a change was made in the venue.

Below is the official poster of the event that is being headlined by the return of Bill Goldberg. He will take on the Universal Champion The Fiend for the title.