NXT Takeover: Portland is just a few hours away and the latest betting odds favor one new champion, two champions retaining and a pick'em for one title. The odds say that their will be new tag team champions and that the Women's title and North American title will be retained. The NXT Title match between Cole and Ciampa is a pick'em bet as neither are favored. The odds below are courtesy of BetOnline.



NXT Championship Match:

Adam Cole (champion) -110 vs. Tommaso Ciampa -110

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

The Undisputed Era (champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) +110 vs. Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle -150

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Singles Match:

Finn Balor -160 vs. Johnny Gargano +120

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair +450 vs. Rhea Ripley (champion) -850

Street Fight:

Dakota Kai -200 vs. Tegan Nox +150

WWE NXT North American Title Match:

Keith Lee (champion) -1000 vs. Dominik Dijakovic +550

Orlando journalist and wrestling personality Jon Alba was at the Daytona 500 this weekend and was able to interview Sheamus before the race. Sheamus was asked about getting in the mindest to perform in front of 100,000 people, you can hear his response below. Also please check out the @LTGPodcast for Jon's takes on the latest in wrestling.

Killer Kross continues to utilize Twitter to generate excitement for his potential debut. It is being speculated that Kross will make his debut tonight in Portland and he added fuel to those rumors as you can see below:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website