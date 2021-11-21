Survivor Series 2021 Preview 11.21.21

Tonight is the traditional Thanksgiving PPV, Survivor Series. We will witness the traditional five on five elimination tag team matches. Once again the show will be all about brand supremacy. Team RAW vs Team SmackDown in head to head combat.

Who will come out on top as the dominate brand with all the bragging rights?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - It is time once again for Raw and SmackDown to go head-to-head at Survivor Series, and that will happen in a big way when five of Monday night’s top performers square off against five of SmackDown’s most elite Superstars in a 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.

Representing Monday Night Raw will be the squad of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley, the latter two Superstars taking the place of Rey & Dominik Mysterio over the past two weeks. SmackDown's side was originally set to consist of Drew McIntyre, The New Day’s King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn and Happy Corbin. However after Zayn was defeated by Hardy one-on-one, he was swiftly removed from the team. The following week, an interfering Ridge Holland paved the way for his friend Sheamus to overcome Cesaro and earn the right to represent SmackDown in the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Team Match.

Will certain rivals co-exist long enough for Raw to come away with the victory, or will Friday Night SmackDown’s team show their might long enough to get the win?

Preview (via WWE) - The battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series will feature another blockbuster Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match as Raw and SmackDown’s best female Superstars set out on a collision course.

Monday Night Raw’s squad will consist of Bianca BelAir, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina. Friday Night SmackDown team was set, represented by Captain Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and newcomer Toni Storm. After Aliyah got the pin a huge Six-Women's Tag Team Match with the help of Naomi, WWE Official Sonya Deville swiftly removed her from the team and announced Storm as her replacement the following week on social media.

Both teams have their fair share of animosity to overcome, as Morgan has had her tribulations with Carmella and Queen Zelina as of late, while SmackDown’s team could see a fair amount of dissension form between Shotzi and The Boss.

Who will be able to outlast the competition and survive to give her brand the edge?

Preview (via WWE) - Two of the best to ever do it will square off at Survivor Series.

There is no shortage of history between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and on the one night of the year when Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head, a new chapter will be added when these two bitter rivals collide as champions of their respective brands.

After participating in a heated championship title exchange on the night the new rosters went into effect, there is no telling what Big Time Becks and the 12-time Women’s Champion will do when they are back standing across the ring from one another at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Will Lynch or Flair prove herself to be WWE’s premier Women’s Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - The animosity between The New Day and The Bloodline will come to a boiling point at Survivor Series when each elite group’s dominant champions battle it out.

WWE Champion Big E will face his toughest task to date when he goes one-on-one with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, the one night of the year when Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head.

Big E has undoubtedly been preparing for this showdown ever since becoming WWE Champion, purely due to Reigns’ dominance on the blue brand. The animosity between the two champions has intensified, however, as The Head of the Table and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have started a bitter rivalry with E’s royal New Day cohorts, King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston.

Will Big E prove himself to be the most dominant champion across Raw and SmackDown, or will he be the latest to fall to The Bloodline’s leader?

Preview (via WWE) - One of the most dominant tag teams in WWE history, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will square off with Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro at Survivor Series.

In the midst of their first championship reign, Randy Orton and Riddle have fended off the likes of The Hurt Business and AJ Styles & Omos since claiming gold at SummerSlam, but the duo will run into one of its biggest tests in the seven-time Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are used to maintaining the tag team standard in WWE, holding the sixth-longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history at 202 days. The twins are one of the few pairs in WWE history to claim tag team gold seven or more times and have been asserting their authority on the blue brand since defeating Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank.

Can RK-Bro prove they are the superior tag team, or will they be locked inside The Uso Penitentiary?

Preview (via WWE) - United States Champion Damian Priest is set to go head-to-head with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champion vs. Champion matchup at Survivor Series guaranteed to become an instant classic.



Regardless of whether he is being a good-natured symbol of in-ring excellence or whether an opponent makes the mistake of bringing out his extremely ruthless side, Priest has proven nearly unstoppable long before laying claim the star-spangled title. Without question, he stands as a key representative of Money Night Raw in WWE’s Fall Classic.



He will have his hands full, though, when Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura represents Friday Night SmackDown. The Artist has been committed to honoring the title and his brand, so much so that he even gave up the royal crown at the start of the King of the Ring Tournament in order to dedicate himself fully to the Intercontinental Title.



Beyond championship gold, though, a match between the two explosive Superstars has incredible appeal. The King of Strong Style and The Archer of Infamy both have an amazing arsenal, and each possess the ability and competitive spirit to be in the main event at any pay-per-view.



Who will emerge victorious when the two clash in a Champion vs. Champion Match for the ages?

Preview (via WWE) - The battle for brand supremacy just got the bigger… in the form of a 25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal!

Commemorating 25 years since The Rock’s historic WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, 25 of today’s brightest Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will battle it out until one man stands tall to earn the victory for his brand.

The list of participants in this high-stakes Battle Royal is as follows:

Ricochet

T-BAR

Mansoor

Cesaro

Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins

Erik

Ivar

R-Truth

Drew Gulak

AJ Styles

Omos

Sami Zayn

Humberto

Angel

Apollo Crews

Commander Azeez

Otis

Chad Gable

Shelton Benjamin

Cedric Alexander

Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode

Jinder Mahal

Shanky

So who will be standing tall when it’s all said and done?

Don’t miss this star-studded Battle Royal at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 21, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

