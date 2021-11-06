Survivor Series 2021 Men’ and Women’s Teams Announced

Survivor Series is just two weeks away streaming on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

Earlier today WWE took to Twitter to announce both the men’s and women’s survivor Series teams for RAW and SmackDown.

Below are the teams for each brand.

Monday Night RAW:

Men:

Seth Rollins

Finn Bálor

Kevin Owens

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Women:

Bianca BelAir

Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

Liv Morgan

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Friday Night SmackDown:

Men:

Drew McIntyre

Jeff Hardy

King Woods

Sami Zayn

Happy Corbin w/Madcap Moss

Women:

Sasha Banks

Shayna Baszler

Shotzi Blackheart

Natalya

Aliyah

