Survivor Series 2021 Men’ and Women’s Teams Announced
Survivor Series is just two weeks away streaming on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
Earlier today WWE took to Twitter to announce both the men’s and women’s survivor Series teams for RAW and SmackDown.
Below are the teams for each brand.
Monday Night RAW:
Men:
Seth Rollins
Finn Bálor
Kevin Owens
Rey Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio
Women:
Bianca BelAir
Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)
Liv Morgan
Carmella
Queen Zelina
Friday Night SmackDown:
Men:
Drew McIntyre
Jeff Hardy
King Woods
Sami Zayn
Happy Corbin w/Madcap Moss
Women:
Sasha Banks
Shayna Baszler
Shotzi Blackheart
Natalya
Aliyah
