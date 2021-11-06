Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Survivor Series 2021 Men’ and Women’s Teams Announced
Survivor Series is just two weeks away streaming on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else. 

Earlier today WWE took to Twitter to announce both the men’s and women’s survivor Series teams for RAW and SmackDown.

Below are the teams for each brand.

Monday Night RAW: 

Men:

Seth Rollins 

Finn Bálor 

Kevin Owens 

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Women:

Bianca BelAir 

Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

Liv Morgan 

Carmella 

Queen Zelina

Friday Night SmackDown:

Men: 

Drew McIntyre 

Jeff Hardy 

King Woods

Sami Zayn 

Happy Corbin w/Madcap Moss 

Women:

Sasha Banks 

Shayna Baszler 

Shotzi Blackheart

Natalya 

Aliyah 

