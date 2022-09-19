Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches

In an exclusive interview with The Ringer WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H announced that this year’s Survivor Series premium live event will feature two WarGames matches.

Since the brand split back in 2016 the theme for Survivor Series has been RAW vs SmackDown. Each and every year the red brand would reign supreme over the blue brand. The only time RAW didn’t beat SmackDown was in 2019 when NXT invaded the main roster and won brand supremacy.

Now this year’s event will feature two matches of the match type that was the brainchild of wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. The match was brought back in 2017 in November at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and has been a stable in the brand ever since. The first ever women’s WarGames match would happen in 2019 which saw team Team Rhea Ripley defeat Team Shayna Baszler.

Here is what Triple H had to say about Survivor Series WarGames:

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” Levesque said. “This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

