Survivor Series Smackdown vs RAW: Best of the Best Preview (11/22/20)

Tonight it's not only about brand supremacy or RAW vs Smackdown. Tonight we celebrate 30 years of the Undertaker who made his debut at this very PPV 30 years ago.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's PPV:

1 Gallery 1 Images

🔴 WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs 🔵 WWE Universal Champion Roman Regins:

Preview (via WWE) - Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle newly crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, just six days after the Scottish Superstar reclaimed the throne from Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw.

Although losing the WWE Championship to Orton at WWE Hell in a Cell in October only intensified his heated rivalry with The Viper, that didn’t stop McIntyre from also taking stock of Reigns’ transformation on SmackDown. So much so that on Nov. 13, only days after securing his rematch for the WWE Title, McIntyre decided to step over to the blue brand. It was there that McIntyre made it known to The Big Dog that once he got done with Orton on Raw, he would be coming after the Universal Champion at Survivor Series.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

That statement could not have sat too well with the Superstar at the head of the table. Despite positioning himself as the center of the “island of relevancy” on SmackDown, Reigns no doubt remembers that the last time the two Superstars tangled, McIntyre threw The Big Dog out of the Royal Rumble Match en route to earning a WWE Title Match at WrestleMania. The animosity only grew more evident later in the evening on SmackDown when, just moments after Claymore Kicking Jey Uso into defeat in the main event, McIntyre stood face-to-face with Reigns, serving notice that he meant business.

Now that McIntyre has overcome Orton to possess the WWE Title once again, the showdown between McIntyre and Reigns promises to be a collision of epic proportions. Who will prove himself to be The Best of the Best when the smoke clears?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

🔴 RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs 🔵 Smackdown Women's Champion Sasha Banks:

Preview (via WWE) - Asuka and Sasha Banks are no strangers in the ring, and the rivals will meet for bragging rights at Survivor Series.

The Empress of Tomorrow regained the Raw Women’s Title when she bested Banks at Survivor Series. After her friendship with Bayley came to a brutal end, The Boss set her sights on the SmackDown Women’s Championship and outlasted her former best friend at WWE Hell in a Cell to take home the title.

It will be a matchup of Women’s Grand Slam Champions at Survivor Series, as Asuka and Banks are two of only three Superstars to earn the distinction.

Who will emerge victorious in the next in-ring chapter between the two decorated champions?

1 Gallery 1 Images

🔴 RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs 🔵 Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits:

Preview (via WWE) - What happens when The Power of Positivity meets All The Smoke?

The WWE Universe will find out when The New Day square up with The Street Profits at Survivor Series. The two top-level tandems swapped titles after the teams traded brands during the WWE Draft. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods have represented the red brand since being separated from Big E, and The Street Profits now call SmackDown home.

Will it be pancakes or red solo cups raining down after a stellar tag team showdown at Survivor Series?

1 Gallery 1 Images

🔴 United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs 🔵 Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn:

Preview (via WWE) - It will be a clash of styles when United States Champion Bobby Lashley faces Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at Survivor Series.

The All Mighty has overpowered the red brand, tossing aside every challenger to his championship reign. Zayn has antagonized the blue brand since his return and resorted to devious tactics to reclaim the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash of Champions.

What will happen when Lashley and Zayn collide at Survivor Series?

1 Gallery 1 Images

5- on -5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match:

Preview (via WWE) - The Raw and SmackDown teams are set for the Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match. But will Team Raw be able to work together effectively?

The SmackDown Women's Survivor Series Team has now taken shape as Bayley Natalya, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott will work as one in the quest to make the blue brand the Best of the Best. And while all five Superstars stood together in the ring on Friday's SmackDown in apparently unity, the same can not be said for Team Raw.

Team Raw has been combustible from the start, and the explosiveness backfired with Survivor Series around the corner. Nia Jax & Shanya Baszler targeted Mandy Rose's arm and left the Superstar injured during a Six-Woman Tag Match. Later on, an assault from RETRIBUTION's RECKONING resulted in Dana Brooke's need to be replaced on Team Raw. Adam Pearce would announce that Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce would round out Team Raw after the injuries. And then there's Lana, who has continued to be thrown through the announce table by Jax and Baszler each and every week.

Can the new red brand group coexist against Team SmackDown?

1 Gallery 1 Images

5- on -5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match:

Preview (via WWE) - The Raw and SmackDown teams are set for the Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match.

Team SmackDown's will consist of Seth Rollins, King Corbin, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso and Otis.

Team Raw will be made up of Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Riddle and the self-proclaimed captain AJ Styles.

But who will emerge as The Best of the Best at the Fall Classic?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dual-Brand Battle Royal:

Preview (via WWE) - The battle of The Best of the Best will start off with fireworks, as Raw and SmackDown Superstars will clash in a Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Survivor Series Kickoff.

Who will step up for the red and blue brands to send the night’s first message?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!