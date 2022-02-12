Skip to main content
Tag Team Match Announced for Elimination Chamber

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retain the championship against Naomi. 

After the match both champion and WWE Official Sonya Deville attacked Naomi leading to “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Romda Rousey to make the save. 

As a result WWE just announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will team with Sonya Deville to take on Naomi and Ronda Rousey in a tag team match next Saturday at Elimination in Saudi Arabia. 

