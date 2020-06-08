Takeaways From NXT TakeOver: In Your House

NXT’s latest installment of the TakeOver PPV has just wrapped up and it was another night for the history books and lucky for you, WNW has a quick wrap-up of the show if you weren’t able to check it out!

Io Shirai Becomes The Queen of NXT

Takeaway - The ‘Joshi Judas’ has slayed the Queen (Charlotte Flair) and the future of Women’s Wrestling (Rhea Ripley) and climbed the mountain to become the face of the Women’s division in NXT. Dubbed by many Wrestling pundits & fans (including myself) as the best Female Wrestler on the planet, she conquered Japanese Women’s Wrestling and now she’s conquered the United States. She’s the best Female in-ring worker in the World and NOBODY will claim this isn’t deserved. The Queen of the Sky, Io Shirai will reign supreme for years to come.

Adam Cole is Undisputedly NXT’s GOAT

Takeaway - Velveteen Dream was seemingly poised to have NXT be under a Purple Reign for the foreseeable future...until the longest reigning NXT World Champion, Adam Cole got control of the situation. In a cinematic match for the ages, including cameos from Cole’s fellow Undisputed Era henchman, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish and Dream’s newest ally, Dexter Lumis, that didn’t hinder the result. Adam Cole beat Velveteen Dream and made 2 statements in the process...the future is NOT now...& the greatest NXT superstar of all-time is Adam Cole, BAY BAY!

The End is HERE...but Karrion Kross is Immortal

Takeaways - Tommaso Ciampa had no choice but to fall and now all he can do is pray that Karrion Kross is done with him. Kross choked the backbone of NXT completely unconscious and sent a CHILLING message to the entire WWE in the process. Here’s not here to make friends, get fans or build alliances...he’s here to hurt you...and very, very badly. The entire roster has been put on notice and if you don’t comply? The end for you...is near.

Keith Lee Forces Another Challenger to Bask in His Glory

Takeaway - After suffering nasty hand and eye injuries, Keith Lee retaining the Nxt North American Championship seemed impossible...but his heart, athleticism and will to win was proven to once again be limitless. Keith Lee crushed Johnny Gargano’s hopes of becoming a 2-time NXT North American Champion and showed that Gargano no longer has one final beat.

The Prince, Finn Balor’s Name, Will Live Forever

Takeaway - The Archer of Infamy, Damian Priest proved to be much more than just another peasant...but the Prince yet again showed why NXT is his Kingdom.

Mia Yim and Candice LeRae’s Hatred is Far From Over, Meanwhile Tegan Nox Closes The Book on Dakota Kai

Takeaway - While NXT’s resident baddie, Mia Yim and the Poison Pixie, Candice LeRae seemingly containing their very personal rivalry and battled their way backstage during the match, another personal, hate-filled rivalry was being put to rest in the ring as Tegan Nox put away her former-bestfriend, Dakota Kai and she and Shotzi Blackheart got the win for Team Mia.

