Takeaways From WWE NXT (6/10)

Last night's edition of WWE NXT was an absolutely fantastic show and setup a pair of very high-profile match-ups that we can't wait to see!

So, let's get right into it!

Is Time Running Out For NXT Champion, Adam Cole?

Takeaway - Happy to soak in the limelight of another victory, Cole saw his post-match celebration interrupted by the presence of Scarlett, who came bearing a message from Karrion Kross. Scarlett presented an hourglass, with the falling sand perhaps representing an imminent end to Cole's reign.

Is The Prince, Finn Balor Taking Aim at The NXT North American Champion, Keith Lee?

Takeaway - With one feather in his cap already against Finn Balor, The Technical Savage was up to the challenge of taking on The Prince a second time, but the result was different this time. While Cameron Grimes countered the Coup de Grace and 1916 DDT at early junctures, Balor got payback for his only loss of 2020, pinning Grimes after hitting both in succession. After the match, The Prince sent a message to NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, when he said "Keith, when you're done playing house, come see me."



Will Santos Escobar Run Roughshod Over Drake Maverick and the Cruiserweight Division?

Takeaway - Drake Maverick requested the first opportunity at El Hijo del Fantasma newly won NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Initially, Fantasma graciously accepted before the two mysterious masked men circled the ring. Fantasma shockingly turned on Maverick and began assaulting him alongside the two men, who revealed that they were Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, whom we thought had been kidnaped.

The revelations didn't stop there. Fantasma, after planting Maverick with a Phantom Driver, also unmasked to reveal himself as Santos Escobar.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com or (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!