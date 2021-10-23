October 23, 2021
TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Bracket Announced Last Night
Last night during AEW Rampage the bracket for the new TBS Women’s Championship Tournament was revealed. 

For this tournament four women have been given a fist round bye to the second round of the tournament. These women are Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander. These four women just so happen to be in the top five of the rankings.

Here is the official bracket including the first round matchups:

