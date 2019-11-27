Thankful for Le Champion? (AEW 11-27-19 Preview)

All Elite Wrestling is returning to the Sears Center, the birthplace of All Elite Wrestling, for their Thanksgiving Eve episode. The upstart promotion wanted to make sure the holiday weekend started with a party, so AEW has planned a Thanksgiving Celebration for Le Champion. Tonight's card is loaded with a PPV worthy card worthy of AEW's home away from home - The Sears Center in the Chicago area.

Chris Jericho (c) vs Scorpio Sky for the AEW World Championship

Jericho has had a wonderful go of things in AEW. He is undefeated in singles competition and has suffered just one defeat in tag team competition in which he took the pin. Who delivered the pin? Well, none other than SCU stablemate Scorpio Sky. In a wonderful segment last week, Scorpio Sky and his SCU running mates tricked Jericho into not only facing Sky, but offering the AEW World Title as a prize to the victor of their match. This should be a great match that will continue to help brighten the star of Scorpio Sky.

MJF vs Adam "Hangman" Page for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

We still have no idea what the Dynamite Diamond Ring will accomplish for the holder of the prize, but we do know that these two will square off for the honor of holding said prize first. This showdown has been hinted at a couple of times including the ending of the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing.

Cody Returns to Action

Earlier this week, we got to hear from Cody after the happenings of Full Gear. Cody lost his right to challenge for the AEW World Title, his best friend, and it seems he's lost a little bit of pride. We're not sure who Cody is facing, but the Sears Center should be rocking for this Executive Vice President's match.

Thanksgiving Celebrashon for Le Champion

Chris Jericho has made a career out of these types of segments. We're not sure what to expect with this segment, either, but the GOAT will surely bring some holiday entertainment to the Chicago suburbs tonight.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite tonight? Are you hoping to become part of the Inner Circle?