The 2020 Slammy Award Winners 12. 23. 20

The 2020 Slammy Awards Winners

The 2020 Slammy Awards Winners

Author:
Publish date:

Earlier today on the WWE Network WWE held the 2020 Slammy Awards. The last time WWE held the Slammys was back in 2015

The show was hosted by WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. The show also had a cast of presenters from Jesery Shore's own Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to The Nature Boy himself Ric Flair.

Here are the winners of the 2020 Slammys:

Most Clever 24/7 Pin: Drew Gulak pinning R-Truth as a Janitor 

20201223_141813
1
Gallery
1 Images

Male Superstar of the Year: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 

20201223_141846
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ring Gear of the Year: The New Day

20201223_141907
1
Gallery
1 Images

Return of the Year: Edge

WWE Musical Performance of the Year: Elias

20201223_141907
1
Gallery
1 Images

WWE Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs Randy Orton 

20201223_142004
1
Gallery
1 Images

Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks

20201223_142049
1
Gallery
1 Images

Breakout Star of the Year: The Street Profits 

Ep726PFWMAEJhsA
1
Gallery
1 Images

Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley 

Ep73DEpW8AAa-nh
1
Gallery
1 Images

Female Trash Talker and Male Trash Talkers of the Year: Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business 

Ep73TQfXMAEBW0o
1
Gallery
1 Images

Celebrity Appearance of the Year: Rob Gronkowski

20201223_142713
1
Gallery
1 Images

Double Cross of the Year: Bayley Attacking Sasha Banks

20201223_142717
1
Gallery
1 Images

Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson 

20201223_142831
1
Gallery
1 Images

Moment of the Year: The Undertaker's Final Farewell(Survivor Series)

20201223_142855
1
Gallery
1 Images

Tag Team of the Year: The Street Profits 

20201223_142924
1
Gallery
1 Images

Match of the Year: The Boneyard Match AJ Styles vs The Undertaker(WrestleMania 36)

20201223_142948
1
Gallery
1 Images

Superstar of the Year: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

20201222_SlammyShow_Thumb--f959db8b1cb33799da74bf63b8073f5b
WWE

The 2020 Slammy Award Winners 12. 23. 20

94b54e_4987d377457a4056889270ce7ec1939c_mv2
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview 12. 23. 20

Kenny Omega and Hangman
AEW News

AEW's Best In-Ring Performers of 2020

LUNCH 12.23
WWE News

Lunchtime News 12.23.20 | Keith Lee Trademarks Himself | Page Challenges Karate Man | Callahan to AEW | Slammy Winners | IMPACT Wrestle Week

Kyle O'reilly
WWE NXT

NXT's Best In-Ring Performers of 2020

AM 12.23
AEW News

Morning News 12.23.20 | Karate Man to AEW? | NXT Title Match | SCU Breaking Up | MLW Preview

download
WWE News

***Live Spoilers*** Of Smackdown Christmas Night 2020

Evening 12.22 (1)
WWE News

Evening News 12.22.20 | Drew Pranked Vince | WWE Stone Cold Trademark | Stratusfaction in NXT | IMPACT Wrestling on XUMO & More