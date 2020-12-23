The 2020 Slammy Award Winners 12. 23. 20

Earlier today on the WWE Network WWE held the 2020 Slammy Awards. The last time WWE held the Slammys was back in 2015

The show was hosted by WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. The show also had a cast of presenters from Jesery Shore's own Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to The Nature Boy himself Ric Flair.

Here are the winners of the 2020 Slammys:

Most Clever 24/7 Pin: Drew Gulak pinning R-Truth as a Janitor

Male Superstar of the Year: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Ring Gear of the Year: The New Day

Return of the Year: Edge

WWE Musical Performance of the Year: Elias

WWE Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs Randy Orton

Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks

Breakout Star of the Year: The Street Profits

Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley

Female Trash Talker and Male Trash Talkers of the Year: Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business

Celebrity Appearance of the Year: Rob Gronkowski

Double Cross of the Year: Bayley Attacking Sasha Banks

Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson

Moment of the Year: The Undertaker's Final Farewell(Survivor Series)

Tag Team of the Year: The Street Profits

Match of the Year: The Boneyard Match AJ Styles vs The Undertaker(WrestleMania 36)

Superstar of the Year: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

