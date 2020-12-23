The 2020 Slammy Award Winners 12. 23. 20

The 2020 Slammy Awards Winners
Earlier today on the WWE Network WWE held the 2020 Slammy Awards. The last time WWE held the Slammys was back in 2015
The show was hosted by WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. The show also had a cast of presenters from Jesery Shore's own Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to The Nature Boy himself Ric Flair.
Here are the winners of the 2020 Slammys:
Most Clever 24/7 Pin: Drew Gulak pinning R-Truth as a Janitor
Male Superstar of the Year: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre
Ring Gear of the Year: The New Day
Return of the Year: Edge
WWE Musical Performance of the Year: Elias
WWE Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs Randy Orton
Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks
Breakout Star of the Year: The Street Profits
Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley
Female Trash Talker and Male Trash Talkers of the Year: Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business
Celebrity Appearance of the Year: Rob Gronkowski
Double Cross of the Year: Bayley Attacking Sasha Banks
Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson
Moment of the Year: The Undertaker's Final Farewell(Survivor Series)
Tag Team of the Year: The Street Profits
Match of the Year: The Boneyard Match AJ Styles vs The Undertaker(WrestleMania 36)
Superstar of the Year: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre
