The 2020 WWE Draft was announced back at Clash of Champions and it was on the 9th and 12th of October. Now that the two night event is over here are the picks.

Friday Night SmackDown(Night 1):

Round 1:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre(RAW)

WWE Universal Champion Roman Regins(Smackdown)

RAW Women's Champion Asuka(RAW)

Seth Rollins(Smackdown)

The Hurt Business(RAW)

Round 2:

AJ Styles(RAW)

Sasha Banks(Smackdown)

Naomi(RAW)

Blanca BelAir(Smackdown)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax(RAW)

Round 3:

Ricochet(RAW)

Jey Uso(Smackdown)

Mandy Rose(RAW)

Dominik and Rey Mysterio(Smackdown)

The Miz and John Morrison(RAW)

Round 4:

Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day(RAW)

Big E(Smackdown)

Dana Brooke(RAW)

"Mr. Money in the Bank" Otis(Smackdown)

Angel Garza(RAW)

Round 5(Announced on Talking Smack):

Humberto Carrillo(RAW)

Murphy(Smackdown)

Tucker(RAW)

Kalisto(Smackdown)

Drew Gulak(RAW)

Monday Night RAW(Night Two):

WWE Network Exclusive:

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado(RAW)

Shorty G(Smackdown)

Round 1:

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt(RAW)

Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley(Smackdown)

Randy Orton(RAW)

RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits(Smackdown)

Charlotte Flair(RAW)

Round 2:

Braun Strowman(RAW)

Daniel Bryan(Smackdown)

Matt Riddle(RAW)

Kevin Owens(Smackdown)

Jeff Hardy(RAW)

Round 3:

RETRIBUTION(RAW)

Lars Sullivan(Smackdown)

Keith Lee(RAW)

King Corbin(Smackdown)

Alexa Bliss(RAW)

Round 4:

Elias(RAW)

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn(Smackdown)

Lacey Evans(RAW)

Shinsuke Nakamura and Ceasro(Smackdown)

Sheamus(RAW)

Round 5:

Nikki Cross(RAW)

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode(Smackdown)

R-Truth(RAW)

Apollo Crews(Smackdown)

Dabba-Kato(RAW)

Round 6:

Titus O'Neal(RAW)

Carmella(Smackdown)

Petyon Royce(RAW)

Aleister Black(Smackdown)

Akira Tozawa(RAW)

Round 7 Announced on RAW Talk:

Lana(RAW)

Natalya(Smackdown)

Riddick Moss(RAW)

The Riott Squad(Smackdown)

Arturo Ruas(RAW)

Round 8 WWE Network Exclusive:

Billie Kay(Smackdown)

Erik(RAW)

Tamina(Smackdown)

Zelina Vega(Smackdown)

