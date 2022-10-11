“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar made his shocking return on the 10.10.22 edition of Monday Night RAW

Tonight on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW we were scheduled to have a United States Championship Match between Bobby Lashely and Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Unfortunately for Lashley “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lensar would make his shocking return attacking the champion taking him to Suplex City and locking in the Kimora Lock.

The last time we saw Lesnar was this past July at SummerSlam coming up short against Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What is the meaning and reasoning for this unwarranted attack from Brock to Lashley?