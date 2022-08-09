The bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament announced

Tonight to kick off Monday Night RAW WWE announced the bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Here are the new tag teams:

The most surprising team is that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Starks have been called up from NXT 2.0 to participate in the tournament.

The first match to kickoff the tournament is Tamina and 24/7 Champion Danna Brooke vs Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Who will come out of this tournament as the brand new women’s tag team champions?

