Skip to main content
The bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament announced

The bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament announced

Tonight to kick off Monday Night RAW WWE announced the bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. 

Here are the new tag teams: 

519809A2-9387-4EB9-AC21-2AAE6AFD873A
1
Gallery
1 Images

The most surprising team is that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Starks have been called up from NXT 2.0 to participate in the tournament. 

The first match to kickoff the tournament is Tamina and 24/7 Champion Danna Brooke vs Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

6F33CAC9-B8F8-4B06-90B8-3A6557D734E3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Who will come out of this tournament as the brand new women’s tag team champions?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

519809A2-9387-4EB9-AC21-2AAE6AFD873A
WWE News

The bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament announced

C43A0BFA-3C4B-4A19-BFBB-C7C07D2F7084
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.8.22

6F40AB33-A492-40C8-8E52-C55765B8A481
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.5.22

0A84EE1F-DD8A-4709-A038-C8372A853A30
WWE News

Karrion Kross is back! Tick Tok Roman

CE715497-D3AB-40AA-A7B5-4EE75CA61A89
WWE News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament to crown new champions announced

1707B386-6C59-4DAD-83CC-4998B7E3D3EF
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 8.5.22

480B6B23-114B-47CE-9346-B32C9EEB09AC
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 8.2.22

5FC4324B-7993-43A7-92EA-19F185BF235E
WWE NXT 2.0

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned on the August 2, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0